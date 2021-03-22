‘It’s that time of year:’ Gyms see uptick in activity

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s been a tough year for many area businesses because of COVID-19. However, things are starting to look up, especially for gyms.

The year started off slow for several Pitt County gym owners. Now, business is picking up pace as we get closer to warmer weather.

“A lot more people are showing interest in getting back in the gym,” said Wayne Salter, owner of Focused Fitness.

It’s that time of year. People are taking strides to shed quarantine weight. It’s good news for local gym owners.

“We always see a little step up in business this time of year,” said Greg Lassiter, owner of Champions Health & Fitness Center.

The business is especially welcomed after a year of closures and limited capacity.

“If we go all the way back to January, January and February were a little slow,” said Salter.

Owners say business is booming. They attribute the uptick to several reasons.

“People have gotten a lot more comfortable coming in, being around other people because of the vaccinations,” said Lassiter.

Owners are still taking precautions and will be for the foreseeable future.

“We have spent so much money here just hiring more personnel to come in and clean,” said Lassiter. “We even have a professional company that comes in here and cleans twice a week on top of our regular staff that we pay.”

Gym owners say if nothing else, this past year taught everyone the importance of staying healthy.

“I should be exercising, whether at home or in a gym to take care of myself, not just the way that I look, but my inside health and immune system as well,” said Salter.

Owners says if you are at risk for COVID 19, it might be best to wait a while before returning to the gym.