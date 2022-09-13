GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are investigating a shooting that briefly put J.H. Rose High School on lockdown on Tuesday.

Police responded around 1 p.m. to the 130 block of Concord Drive, near Sedgefield Drive, for a report of a shooting. They found a man who had been shot in the leg. He was transported to ECU Health Medical Center with an injury that appeared to be non-life threatening.

Officials said within 30 minutes of that call, they were able to track down a suspect a mile away on Deck Street. The incident prompted the school to be put on a temporary lockdown, which has since been lifted.

Police said they have the suspect in custody for questioning. No names have been released but further information was expected to be released later.