Jarvis Memorial Church honors first responders with meal ahead of Thanksgiving

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A Greenville church gave back to first responders Monday afternoon.

Attendees enjoyed a meal at Jarvis Memorial Church. The luncheon happens every year before Thanksgiving.

Those who stopped by included members of the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, Greenville Utilities, Fire/Rescue and police department.

“Think it’s very special to be honored by Jarvis Memorial Church. I think it’s a blessing they do this every year. The outpouring of their hearts makes its special for us to be able to have them to give back as much as we give back to them,” said Lt. Augie Etheridge, Greenville Police Department.

The church also prepared to-go meals for deputies at Pitt County Jail.