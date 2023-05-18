GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Jeep event is being held on Saturday to benefit Zach Martin, a state trooper that received a cancer diagnosis late last year.

Local trooper in health fight after discovery of rare cancer

The Go Topless, Jeeping for Zach Fundraiser will start in the parking lot of 264 Shoes and Apparel in Greenville at 8 a.m. From there, troopers will lead those in attendance down 264 all the way to Washington Chrysler and Dodge by 9 a.m.

At the dealership, there will be registration for a Show and Shine contest. Registration is $20.

Go Topless Days are held each year to celebrate the removal of Jeep tops for the summer.