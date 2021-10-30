Jerry Jackson, Brian Bailey among six award winners for WNCT at RTDNAC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It was a big day on Saturday for WNCT as the station picked up six awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas.

Among the biggest honors was another TV Weathercaster of the Year award for Meteorologist Jerry Jackson and TV Sportscaster of the Year honor for Sports Director Brian Bailey.

Emily Cervarich and former reporter Victoria Holmes also came away big winners, picking up first place for their “What the Politics?!” podcast.

Former reporter Madison Forsey and chief photojournalist Kenneth Roundtree picked up a second-place honor for their “Honoring Black History Through Art” story. Former reporter Kelci O’Donnell won second place for “Behind the Scenes at Big Rock” while Cervarich and news director Bernie Ritter won second place for the podcst “The State of Sports … the Future After COVID.”

Below are all the WNCT winners.

TV Sportscaster of the Year (TV II)

– First Place: WNCT – Brian Bailey

CLICK HERE to access WNCT Sports

TV Weathercaster of the Year (TV II)

– First Place: WNCT – Jerry Jackson

CLICK HERE to access WNCT Weather

Podcast (Long)

– First Place: WNCT – What The Politics?! – Emily Cervarich, Victoria Holmes

CLICK HERE for “What the Politics?!”

Entertainment

– Second Place: WNCT – Honoring Black History Through Art – Madison Forsey, Kenneth Roundtree

Podcast (Short)

– Second Place: WNCT – The State of Sports … The Future After COVID – Emily Cervarich, Bernie Ritter

Original Digital Video

– Second Place: WNCT – Behind the Scenes at Big Rock – Kelci O’Donnell