J.H. Rose football players get a parade sendoff before Friday’s state title game

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It was a great sendoff Friday for the J.H. Rose High School football team, which was participating in the Class 3-A state championship against Dudley Friday night.

Faculty, students and families lined the halls with loud cheering and posters as the players made their way to the busses that would carry them to Chapel Hill. The Rampants were scheduled to play Friday night at 7 at Kenan Stadium in UNC-Chapel Hill.

High school football state finals: J.H. Rose, Wallace-Rose Hill, Tarboro gearing up for title games

Wallace-Rose Hill’s football team cleared to play in Saturday’s state championship after COVID cases found

“We came a long way. We have the teachers and the community supporting us and just cheering on the kids. Everybody’s being happy about it,” said Will Bland, the school’s varsity football coach.

The last time the football team played in a state championship was in 2015.