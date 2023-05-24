GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police report a 19-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with a late Wednesday morning shooting at one of J.H. Rose High School’s recreational fields.

Shamel Rashad Arrington is facing charges of Attempted First Degree Murder and Assault with a Deadly Weapon Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury. He was being transported to the Pitt County Detention Center and would be held there under a yet-to-be-determined bond.

“The fact this incident was not related to the school itself] does not make it any less serious and does not make it any less of a concern,” said Greenville Police Chief Ted Sauls during a mid-morning news conference. “There is not anywhere that you’ll move in this city that we don’t know about. There is not anywhere that you’ll go that we will not find you,” he cautioned those looking to commit crimes.

(Kenneth Roundtree, WNCT photo)

(Kenneth Roundtree, WNCT photo)

(Abigail Velez, WNCT photo)

(Abigail Velez, WNCT photo)

(Abigail Velez, WNCT photo)

Police say the victim, who was not identified, was not a student of the school and that the shooting was not related to any school activity. The victim was found on one of the practice fields after police received a call of multiple shots fired at around 10:40 a.m.

The victim was taken to ECU Health Medical Center’s emergency room for non-life-threatening injuries. Police said Wednesday afternoon they have their eye on a suspect who is around age 18 as a possible suspect.

(11:13 AM UPDATE) Lockdown at JH Rose has been lifted. Increased security will remain on campus as a precaution. — Greenville Police (@GreenvillePD) May 24, 2023

Police said they quickly identified the suspect’s vehicle. GPD reports four people were detained for questioning within an hour of the shooting. Arrington was charged as a result of the interviews and evidence that was gathered by detectives.

Greenville police said they were able to respond to the call after receiving information from the ShotSpotter tool. They also said the school had extra police presence for the rest of the day as a precaution.