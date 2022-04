GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – The Economic Improvement Council is hosting a job fair this Wednesday.

The job fair will take place at the Pitt County NCWorks Career Center. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The job fair will represent 13 counties. There will be openings for positions such as teachers, teacher assistants, family advocates and many more.

For more information, text “EIC” (252) 549-4545.