GREENVILLE, N.C. — A Greenville man is facing multiple charges after a collaborative investigative effort led to his arrest in a string of armed robberies.

Jessie Ray Floyd Jr., 24, was arrested Monday afternoon at his home in the 3200 block of Boardwalk Lane. He is facing numerous robbery, attempted robbery, and second-degree kidnapping charges related to the following robberies in Pitt County:

April 30, 2023 – Duck Thru Food, 3000 E. 10th St, Greenville NC (GPD) May 3, 2023 – Dollar General, 4964 NC 33 East near Black-Jack Simpson Rd. (PCSO) May 17, 2023 – Family Dollar, 2800 E. 10th St. Intersection of 10th and 5th St. (Attempted Robbery, GPD) May 18, 2023 – Dollar General, 2609 E. 10th St. near Villa Verde (GPD)

The joint operation was between the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office and the Greenville Police Department. In each of the cases, officials said the suspect entered the store and displayed or implied he had a weapon. The suspect was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash on three occasions. Nobody was injured.

Area surveillance cameras were used to identify the suspect. Evidence was found during Floyd’s arrest that linked him to each robbery.

He was being held in the Pitt County Detention Center.