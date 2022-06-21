GREENVILLE, N.C. — The fourth Concert on the Common for this season is scheduled for Thursday night featuring the Journey tribute band Trial by Fire.

The band is led by singer Ernie Shepherd who has been heralded as a Steve Perry soundalike. Perry is the legendary original singer of the band Journey. The concert series is presented by the radio stations of Inner Banks Media at the Greenville Toyota Amphitheater at the Greenville Town Common.

Trial by Fire pays tribute to one of the top bands in American history during their show as they perform all of Journey’s popular songs including their blockbuster hit

Don’t Stop Believin’ plus Wheel in the Sky, Lights, Separate Ways, Who’s Cryin’ Now, Open Arms, I’ll Be Alright Without You and Faithfully among many others.

“We’ve had such success with tribute bands which play songs that our audience knows and loves so we’re excited for Trial By Fire’s first appearance at our concert series”, said Henry Hinton, president of Inner Banks Media. “Journey had so many hits and the audience will be able to sing along all night”.

The show starts at 6 pm and will conclude around 8:15. Coolers are prohibited. Beer and wine will be available from Carolina Eagle Distributing and served by the Greenville Junior League. There will be multiple food truck choices lining First Street which will start serving at 5:30 pm.

This is the first of two weeks in a row for the concert series as the rescheduled appearance of Chicago Rewired, the Chicago Tribute Band will appear next Thursday, June 30. They were scheduled earlier this year but the show was a rainout.

Inner Banks Media stations blanket eastern NC including 107.9 WNCT, 103.7 WTIB, 94.3 The Game, Groovin’ Oldies 97.9/94.1 and 96.3 WRHT.