GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Not everyone can spend Christmas with family.

The JOY (Jesus, others, and you) Community Center and Soup Kitchen provides a warm meal and brings the Christmas spirit to those less fortunate. Tom Quigley, JOY Community Center and Soup Kitchen chairman said they hoped that this Christmas meal would help people feel loved this holiday season and that they wanted them to feel like family there.

The community center was expecting around 300 people on Friday, with more than 100 showing up within the first hour.

“I just think everybody needs a good meal. And around Christmas season, you know, there are a lot of people that get depressed and everything because they don’t have a family to spend it with,” Quigley said.

“So, we’re not open on the weekends and we’ll be closed Christmas Day, so we wanted to put out a Christmas meal to kind of put people in the spirit and come in and eat dinner with friends and family that they now consider family here at JOY.”

Quigley also wanted to thank volunteers from Pugh’s Tire and Service Center for coming to help with Friday’s meal. They added that the community really came together to make this possible.

The JOY Community Center and Soup Kitchen is always looking for more volunteers. To help volunteer, click here.