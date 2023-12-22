GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — After gifting the children of Greenville with Christmas toys and a visit with Santa this past weekend, JOY Soup Kitchen is continuing to give back to the community.

The soup kitchen held its annual Christmas meal on Friday to feed some 300 people and lift the spirits of those less fortunate. The soup kitchen’s mission is to serve as a home away from home and to give people a family to spend the holidays with.

“Joy cannot be bought with a dollar bill,” Pitt County resident Judy Johnson said. “And I find it to be priceless. And it’s so wonderful to have joy because so many people are going through depression and sadness and so many bad situations. So it’s really nice to have the joy to smile, to be happy, and spread it with your family and your friends and loved ones.”

The business is always thanking the community for their continual support. Elmhurst Elementary School students donated canned foods that were used for the meal and members from Pugh’s Tire and Service Centers helped volunteer in the kitchen.