GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — If you’re stuck inside due to the winter weather, it might be a good time to clean out your closet for a good cause.

If you’re getting rid of old coats, the JOY Community Center and Soup Kitchen is collecting gently used and cleaned coats as well as socks, gloves, scarves and hats. JOY Chairman Tom Quigley said it’s all about helping the community stay warm during the frigid nights.

“We just need things where homeless people or people who can’t afford electricity at this time and heat can keep themselves warm throughout the winter,” Quigley said.

Collections continue now through Jan. 14, when the coat and winter gear will be given away at JOY Soup Kitchen, located at 700 Albemarle Ave. in Greenville.