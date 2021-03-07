Joy Soup Kitchen holds meal drive to combat food insecurity

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville soup kitchen held a meal drive Sunday to fight food insecurity.

Workers with the Joy Soup Kitchen teamed up with a local restaurant to provide food for those in need. They say it’s a way for them to get out in the community and let people know they are here to help.

Tom Quigley, chairman for Joy Soup Kitchen, said their efforts are needed in these communities.

“We’re serving nine meals a week there now, and if we can serve a tenth meal for people with children, people with food insecurity, you know they’ll get a fresh sandwich today and fruits and vegetables and snacks,” Quigley said. “It’s our way of trying to help as many people as we can during this time.”

Quigley said he appreciates everyone who supports the non-profit because it helps them continue their work.