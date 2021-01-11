Joy Soup Kitchen hosts cooking competition to feed those in need

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Joy Soup Kitchen in Greenville is hosting a friendly competition that gives people a chance to give back.

It’s called “Soup Cooking Competition.” People can sign up to be a chef for a day and cook in the kitchen. You bring your own food (minus spices, oil etc.) and get to cooking.

Not a chef? That’s ok! Anyone looking to give back or wanting to try out their cooking skills are perfect for the job.

Joy Soup Kitchen Director Thomas Quigley said they were getting many messages from people in the community wanting to help by donating their time and cooking skills to the kitchen. So, he thought, why not make it into something fun for the whole community to partake in and enjoy.

Participants are asked to come up with a meal idea that could feed at least 100 people. Quigley said that’s about 600 ounces or 5 to 6 gallons worth of food.

Delicious foods that have already been made are Hungarian chicken, dumpling soup, loaded baked potato soup and chicken tortilla soup. A winner is determined by five taste testers who will determine a winner after the month of February.

That winner will receive $300 cash and earn themselves a spot on the winners’ plaque.

There are four competitors cooking this week, and Quigley says spots are filling up fast. If you want to participate, you can contact Quigley or Joy Soup Kitchen on Facebook.