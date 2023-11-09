GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — For JOY Soup Kitchen, giving back to Greenville has been a tradition since the mid-80s. With the holiday season fast approaching, people know they are needed more than ever.

The holidays are usually the time when families reunite or spend time together. The folks at Joy want to be the family for those who don’t have one.

JOY Soup Kitchen Executive Director Tom Quigley started the organization with a heart for helping people. His “why” stems from something he holds as his mission and believes that if his family was ever in a position of need, he would want the same done.

“It’s a community effort for Thanksgiving and people ask me why I put so much into it,” he said. “Because as a paramedic, I saw a lot of things in life and I firmly believe that Thanksgiving is the start of depression. Because that’s the first holiday where people realize OK, I’m alone.”

The members of JOY are completely volunteer and keep the kitchen going. People like Shirley House are what makes it stay on track. The amount of dedication she puts into the kitchen is because she too felt a need to give back to the community.

“I help cook, help serve, and clean up around,” House said. “You know, whatever’s necessary to just keep it running.”

Everyone who works at JOY has a heart full of it. Jessica Barrett, a cook at JOY, says this is the reason why she loves working there. It also inspires her to put even more quality into the way she cooks.

“I try my hardest to come up with different recipes,” Barrett said. “And just try to spread that love through my cooking.”

Quigley thinks the holidays are the busiest they will ever be. Because of that, they need to plan accordingly. Regardless of how busy they become; one thing remains the same; no one will be left without any food.

“I’m thinking you know I’m gonna cook up eight turkeys just in case we run out of those 300 turkey wings,” he said. “We’re gonna have some turkey on the side and we don’t turn anybody away. If they need a meal they come in and get the meal.”

JOY Soup Kitchen is open from 10:30 to noon for lunch and 5-6 p.m. for dinner daily. The soup kitchen is always looking for volunteers. If you want to get involved, head to the organization’s website to learn more.