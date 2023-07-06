GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An illegal firework display led to a dumpster catching fire Tuesday at the Joy Community Center and Soup Kitchen.

A Facebook post from the organization states someone set off fireworks in the parking lot of the nonprofit organization. They then threw the remnants away in the dumpster on the property. The dumpster caught fire but the damage did not extend past it.

The dumpster was located next to the business’ $25,000 freezer. There were no injuries and no harm to the building.