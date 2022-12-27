GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — “Be a lighthouse in someone’s storm.”

That’s what people are hoping to do at JOY Community Center and Soup Kitchen. To support their mission, they are selling shirts to raise funds so they can continue to be a beacon in Pitt County.

The organization has seven different shirt colors. Each is sponsored by a different local organization. JOY Community Center and Soup Kitchen Chairman Tom Quigley said they hope to sell more than 300 shirts and become a resource for the community.

“We want this place to be the beacon of Greenville … Pitt County, you know?” Quigley said. “If you need something, you come to the beacon, you come to the lighthouse.

“And I’m challenging people now to be a lighthouse in the community, be a lighthouse in someone’s storm.”

The shirts are $20 and can be purchased at JOY Community Center and Soup Kitchen. The organization said 50% of the sales from any of the pink shirts sold will go directly to a local cancer organization.