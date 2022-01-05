Joy Soup Kitchen warms up the Greenville community through second soup competition

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – For the second year, Joy Soup Kitchen is heating up the kitchen for its “Wicked Pissah Soup Makah” Soup Competition that begins Friday.

Money raised from the competition will help expand the facility and allow people to receive more than just a warm meal.

“We came up with the competition last year where I put it on Facebook. I challenged lawyers, bankers, doctors, restaurant owners, stay-at-home moms, they have to come in and provide their own ingredients,” said Tom Quigley, chairman of Joy Soup Kitchen.

For some contestants, the competition comes full circle.

“We actually have a woman who came in last year who used to eat here when she was on some hard times.

And she got back on her feet and last year she came and served the community at a place she once used to get by,” said Quigley.

Contestants bring their own ingredients, which allows money to be saved for other facility needs, such as expanding the center.

“That saves me some money down the road that I can put toward something else,” said Quigley.

One way the Joy Soup Kitchen plans to expand is through opening a walk-in medical clinic. Quigley plans to update the rooms to allow those in need to receive medical care while still cooking up warm meals Monday through Friday.

“So we can feed people the way I believe people should eat. They should have healthy nutritious hot meals, and that’s what we’re trying to provide over here at the soup kitchen,” said Quigley.

Even though the soup competition is to serve the community, Quigley says it’s also important for locals to make connections and have fun.

For more information on how to enter the competition, donate, or volunteer, head to JOY Soup Kitchen.