GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Joy Soup Kitchen and Fleet Feet Greenville will be holding a day of service to the Greenville community to help those who may be dealing with diabetes.

On May 21st from 10:30 am-1:30 pm, Fleet Feet Greenville and Joy Soup Kitchen are looking to assist the community. The event will be held at Joy Soup Kitchen, located at 700 Albermarle Avenue in Greenville.

The day of service for those in need will include a hot meal, a foot cleaning and diabetes well-check from the on-site clinic. Also included will be a foot assessment, shoe fitting and free shoes from Fleet Feet Greenville, free socks from Switwick and more.

if you are interested in volunteering your time, please contact Justin at Justin@fleetfeetgreenvillenc.com.

To find out more about the event, click here.