Jury convicts Pitt County man of murder, attempted murder

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Pitt County District Attorney Faris Dixon announced that George Knight was found guilty of First Degree Murder and Attempted Murder by a jury Friday morning in Pitt County Superior Court following a jury trial before Judge Marvin K. Blount, III.

He was sentenced to life in prison without parole plus up to 21 more years for Attempted Murder. The victim, Shantelle Pope was shot on Tyson Street as she was standing near her home with two other people on November 13, 2018. The 27-year-old died two days later at Vidant Medical Center. The Investigation for this case was conducted by the Greenville Police Department. Assistant District Attorney Anthony Futrell represented the State.

A second jury also found Elton Joshua Pritchett, 39 of Robersonville, North Carolina guilty in Pitt County Superior Court following a jury trial before Superior Court Judge J.C. Cole on December 3, 2021. The jury found Pritchett guilty of Felonious Child Abuse Inflicting Serious Physical Injury and Assault by Strangulation. At the conclusion of the trial, Pritchett was sentenced to 70-96 months in the North Carolina Department of Corrections. A co-defendant, Amber Dixon, who plead guilty on Monday, November 29th to Felonious Child Abuse by Neglect in the same case was sentenced to 12 to 24 months in the North Carolina Department of Corrections.

Evidence presented in the case showed that on July 7, 2019, Dixon took her twenty-month-old child to his paternal grandparents with severe bruising to his head, face, and torso and strangulation marks around his neck. The child was taken to the emergency room by the grandparents. Investigation for this case was conducted by the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office, Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, and Edgecombe County Department of Social Services. Chief Assistant District Attorney Valerie Pearce represented the state.

Earlier in the week on Monday, November 29, 2021, Aaron Avery plead guilty to First Degree Kidnapping and Indecent Liberties of a Minor that occurred in October of 2019. Superior Court Judge J.C. Cole sentenced Avery to 96-176 months in the North Carolina Department of Corrections for Kidnapping and 21 to 35 months on the Indecent Liberties charge. Avery was ordered to register as a registered sex offender for thirty years upon his release from custody.

We extend our thanks to the many who served on the jury this week, spending a long and taxing week away from their regular responsibilities. We also extend our immense gratitude to the Greenville Police Department, Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, Edgecombe County Department of Social Services and Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office for the many hours that were poured into these cases.