GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Many are planning to travel this holiday season. AAA predicts more than 50 million people will travel further than 50 miles for Thanksgiving this year.

With that in mind, experts recommend some home safety tips to lock out both intruders and the elements.

Before leaving the house, Duke Energy recommends making sure all the nooks and crannies of the home are properly sealed.

“So, one of the quickest energy-saving tasks you can do is to caulk, seal and weather strip all of the seams, the cracks and just those openings that go outside that you can see. And this can actually save about 10 to 20 percent on your heating and cooling bills,” Duke Energy Lead Communications Manager Logan Kureczka said.

Kureczka also said to turn down the heat and unplug electronics when not in use.

“If you’re going to leave, maybe on vacation or the holidays, you don’t want that heat to run excessively,” Kureczka said. “So, really turn it down as low, as low as you’re willing to go.”

Greenville Police Department Chief Ted Sauls said to double-check to make sure doors and windows are locked, keeping out both the elements and intruders.

“Doors, windows, and vehicles. Make sure they’re locked. The most basic thing that we think of sometimes in terms of locking doors and windows and our vehicles, people fail to do that,” Sauls said.

Sauls also said to not leave packages on the doorstep as it is a sign nobody is home.

“A big, big priority is packages, making sure that packages are not dropped off and left unattended,” Sauls said. “Then, you’re not inviting someone who’s looking to do something bad to just step up and take your stuff.”

He also advises people to tell their neighbors about their vacation, when they will leave and come back.

“If you don’t know your neighbors, it’s an awesome opportunity to meet your neighbors and kind of look after each other’s property. Because I know better than anybody what you drive and you know what I drive, and who should or should not be there,” Sauls said.

Sauls recommends people practice what he calls “target hardening.”

“So, make it hard, and I like to call it ‘target hardening,’ if you make it uninviting to the criminal element, then most of what you’re going to encounter over the holiday season should be prevented,” Sauls said.