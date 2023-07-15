GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Khalil Jefferson Memorial Walk took place Saturday in Greenville.

It raised money to repair a dock that will be named after Jefferson, who took his life late last year. Since his death, his mother and those close to him have stressed the importance of mental health awareness. The hot temperatures and rain at Greensprings Park didn’t stop the community from walking to raise money for what some say is a stigma in our country.

“It was a little hot but honestly, just being all together, the fact that people came out knowing how hot it was, knowing we might get rained out, people still came,” said Shelly Tennant, treasurer of the Khalil Ross Jefferson Inc. Foundation.

One person who spoke to WNCT said she struggles with mental health also and said education about mental health is needed in communities all across the country.

“Well, since I have mental health issues of my own, it makes me feel important and just being here to help people and being friends with the other coordinators, it’s just a great group, and I feel great,” said Tracy Cross, a coordinator for the foundation.

Repairs on the dock cost over $7,000. Organizations like the Friends of Greenville Greenways have already donated $2,000 to repair the dock. The foundation is now $700 away from reaching the goal.

“It gets me emotional just thinking about it,” said Khira Jefferson, Khalil’s twin sister. “Like every time I come to each event, I’m so overwhelmed with emotion because I know the community’s gonna be here and they’re gonna show out and support.”

Participants sported T-shirts in Khalil’s honor, the message showing Khalil’s spirit lives on.

“Sonona always said that Khalil was the calm to her storm, and it says, be calm. and he would always say, ‘Hey you,’ and so we have on the back of our shirts, ‘Hey you, be calm’ and that’s what we’re encouraging everyone to do,” said Tennant.