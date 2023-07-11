GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A mother who lost her son is speaking out about what happened and what she is doing to keep his memory alive.

Sonona Jefferson, the mother of Khalil Jefferson, is advocating for more mental health support after her son took his life late last year.

“Khalil was very loved. he was very loved by everyone,” Jefferson said. “He had that spirit, he had that personality where people just loved him.”

After taking a nature walk, something she and her Khalil did together, Jefferson thought of an idea.

“I was thinking, I wish Khalil could be here to see this, and I was taking pictures of the different things and I thought how could he be here?” she said.

That’s when Jefferson thought of the idea of locks with Khalil’s name on it and a website named after him. That website takes you to different mental health resources.

“This is how Khalil can come with me on these walks as he would do so many times,” she said.

Those locks have been placed all across Eastern North Carolina and even in other countries.

“One young lady, she has been to Paris, France and she is currently now in Canada and, of course, we supplied her with lots of locks, so if she goes around the world in her ventures, she can place a lock in different places,” Jefferson said.

Jefferson hopes she can spread an important message to people all over the world with one simple lock.

“This is for everyone that is going through but doesn’t want to say anything because they feel like they don’t want to burden someone else,” Jefferson said. “You are not a burden. I would rather talk to you and what you are going through than to advocate for you after you are gone.”

To visit Khalil Jefferson’s website which has mental health resources, click here. For more information on the Khalil Jefferson Memorial Walk happening this Saturday, click here.

To view the Khalil Ross Jefferson Inc. Facebook page, click here.