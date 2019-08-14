Kids in Parks to host guided nature walk for families in Greenville

To celebrate National TRACK Trails Day, the group Kids in Parks invites families to enjoy a guided nature walk at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, at Alice F. Keene Park, located at 4561 County Home Road in Greenville.



According to Kids in Parks officials, participants will be guided along the park’s TRACK Trail by Cooperative Extension Agent Hannah Smith, who will identify trees and share information using the program’s “Need for Trees” brochure.



All year long, free brochures at every TRACK Trail location encourage children to truly engage with the outdoors by identifying trees and birds, viewing the forest from the perspective of animals, and searching for natural features, among other fun activities. The ease of the hikes and educational materials provide a positive introduction to outdoor activities. As a bonus, participants can earn free prizes in the mail for registering their TRACK Trail adventures online.

Today, there are nearly 200 TRACK Trails across 12 states, and Washington, D.C., including more than 100 in North Carolina, where kids and families can hike, bike, canoe, play disc golf, and more, all while learning about the natural, cultural, and historical resources located at each site.