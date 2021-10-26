Kids shop with Greenville PD at Academy Sports and Outdoors

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Fifteen children went home with new clothes, shoes and athletic gear on Tuesday night.

Academy Sports and Outdoors partnered with the Greenville Police Athletic League to give each kid a $150 shopping spree. With the help of the officers, the kids picked out items ranging from new shoes, hoodies and even some items like basketballs and roller skates.

Greenville Police said it’s a way to have a little fun and to create relationships with kids in the community.

“It’s just awesome, as you can see her being able to pick out something she wants, but more importantly just being able to see that smile on her face to know she’s getting something she truly wants to pick out herself,” said Greenville Police Sgt. Richard Williams.

Academy Sports and Outdoors provided the total $2,250 shopping spree. They provided the opportunity ahead of National First Responder’s Day. Any military or first responder can get 10 percent off their purchase in store until Nov. 14.