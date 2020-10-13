Knee Deep Adventures offers a Halloween-themed kayak tour on the Tar River

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A company in the east has Halloween in mind for its latest offering — a guided night time tour on the Tar River.

Knee Deep Adventures rents out kayaks and paddleboards, and offers river guide services.

Its night time tour is expected to last two and a half hours.

People will have flashlights and headlamps as they see the spooky side of the tar, its swamps and its trails.

Kelsey Curtis is the owner of Knee Deep Adventures, she explains, “ It’s a great alternative, instead of a haunted house it’s kind of a step down but at the same time nature can be pretty spooky in its own way. It allows everybody to get outside and socialize without being compromised.

It is $35 for a single kayak and $55 for a tandem. Bring your own for $25. Note: Children under 13 must be in a tandem with an adult.

Dates:

*This event will be held as a public event every Friday, Saturday, Sunday.

*Weeknights are open for private group tours (these tours have minimum of 4 rentals)

You must sign up in advance to participate.Just send a message with your desired rental item and email address here.