GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Everyone needs some help from time to time and Koinonia Christian Center in Greenville is ready to help.

It is teaming up with Greenville Eastern North Carolina Alliance and Pitt Community College for the Level Up Series event. The event is on March 1-3 from 9 am to noon at Koinonia Christian Center.

The event will have free interview clothing, a job fair, career planning, free resume help and much more.

If you want to register for the event, click here.