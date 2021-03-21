Lasagna Love helping battle food insecurity one layer at a time

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A hot meal is one of the many things people have needed over the last year of the coronavirus pandemic. A nationwide initiative is making sure those in Pitt County get the food they need.

“No strings attached, other people in the community that want to love on other people in the community and provide a simple meal,” said Kim Kazda, Lasagna Love of Pitt County Regional Leader.

Lasagna Love was started nearly a year ago in response to the food insecurity due to the pandemic.

“It was a mom in California who just felt helpless with everything going on with the pandemic and she posted in a Facebook group and said ‘Hey, I’m making an extra lasagna could anybody use any?” said Kazda.

The group has now hit a milestone of 40,000 lasagnas being delivered nationwide. Kazda said it’s not just families experiencing hardships during the pandemic.

“It’s a wide range of families that we serve,” Kazda said. “Some families have been impacted by COVID, they’ve had job loss, income loss, different dynamics, different things going on.”

She also explains that people in need shouldn’t feel embarrassed during these times.

“It’s OK to ask for help, and we want people to know there are people out there that want to love on you,” said Kazda.

Kazda hopes to see Lasagna Love go beyond Pitt County as the need stretches across Eastern North Carolina. She said they recognize the struggles people are facing.

“Sometimes when you are in the middle of the storm it’s hard to see that there’s people that will help out,” Kazda said.

To get involved you can visit the organizations website to help make a difference in your community.