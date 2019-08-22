Last 2019 Uptown Umbrella Market to be held on August 28

Uptown Greenville said the last 2019 Uptown Umbrella Market event will be held next week.
Organizers said the last 2019 Uptown Umbrella Market will take place at Five Points Plaza, located at the corner of Evans Street and Fifth Street, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28.
Local vendors at the market will offer fresh produce, meats, handmade arts, jewelry, antiques, homemade bath products, baked goods, wine, local craft brew, and other local products.
