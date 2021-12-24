Last-minute shoppers grab deals with hours left until Christmas

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – People lined up outside of stores Friday morning waiting to grab last-minute deals or to find the right gift for their families and friends.

“I’m trying to wait for the Pandora line to go down but the line just keeps getting longer and longer, so I might just wait til after Christmas and come back,” said one shopper, Daniel Jojson.

Waiting in lines has been common throughout this shopping season and just kept getting longer throughout the day. While some shoppers say they only had time to finally shop last minute, others said waiting until Christmas Eve to shop is what they do every year.

“It’s been crazy this year. I mean it’s been lots of fun at the same time, meeting different people, seeing the last-minute Christmas shoppers. And it is crazy. Like they are in and out right now at this point,” said Truly By Nolen worker Jonetta Dixon.

With the busy shopping season, one business owner said they’ve been getting new products in every day to get ready for customers, even after Christmas.

“And we’re still busy here today on Christmas Eve,” said Erin Davis, owner of Truly Yours.

Not only are customers shopping for their last-minute gifts, but they were bringing their gifts for last-minute wrapping, too. The Humane Society of Eastern NC comes out every year to wrap gifts at the mall as one of their fundraising events.

“It’s been crazy. It’s been very very busy, which we want to be. All the money goes to Humane Society and we’re all volunteers,” said Stacie Tronto with the Humane Society of Eastern NC.

As chaotic as the mall gets during this time of year, and especially on Christmas Eve, workers remain in the Christmas spirit.

“It’s busy but it’s exciting. We’re all getting ready for Christmas. I love the atmosphere,” said Tania Rivera, who works at Thomas Jewelers.

As the Christmas shopping season ends, the days after Christmas are expected to be busy with returns. Remember to hold on to your gift receipts and expect more long lines.