GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Last-minute shoppers are keeping our local stores busy.

With Christmas less than three days away, shoppers are out in full force. Employees at local stores in Greenville said they are seeing a steady stream of customers shopping last minute.

“Well the last couple of days, there’s been a robust of shoppers,” said Pam Carraway of Votre Boutique. “We’ve had men shopping, one man had 11 packages wrapped, and we’ve seen daughters shopping for their mothers. I don’t know if it’s for their dad or for them but we’ll take it.”

Some local stores are also seeing an increase in online shopping this year. More people are also choosing free in-store pickup over paying for delivery fees.