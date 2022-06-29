GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – With the Umbrella Market season coming to an end on Wednesday, Uptown Greenville hopes to make the last event bigger than ever.

The Uptown Greenville Umbrella Market will be open Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. People can find fresh produce, meats, eggs, handmade arts, jewelry, antiques, homemade bath products, baked goods, wine and much more. There will be music by John Benson and food from Anita’s Mexcian Restaurant.

Uptown Greenville Market Manger Robin Ashley spoke to WNCT about Wednesday’s Umbrella Market, how the season has gone so far and expectations going forward. Click the above video to watch.

If you are interested in being a part of the next Umbrella Market, email Ashley at robin@uptowngreenville.com. You can find more information about the Umbrella Market here. You can also check out the Umbrella Market Facebook page.