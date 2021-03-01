Law enforcement investigating shooting on U.S. Hwy. 264 in Greenville, one person taken to hospital

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Multiple law enforcement agencies were responding to a shooting that happened Monday afternoon.

Officials said they responded to the incident on U.S. Hwy. 264 just east of Memorial Drive. One person was taken to Vidant Medical Center. There was no word on the victim’s condition.

Traffic on Hwy. 264 eastbound was being restricted near the Coca-Cola bottling facility. Drivers were asked to take a different route, if possible.

WNCT has a reporter heading that way. We’ll have more details when it becomes available.