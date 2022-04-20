GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An upcoming event is all about having fun and learning about pirates and their artifacts.

The event is on Saturday from 10 am-3 pm at Queen Anne’s Revenge Conservation Lab at East Carolina University’s West Research Campus, located at 1157 VOA Site C Road in Greenville.

The annual Queen Anne’s Revenge Conservation Lab’s Open House is about teaching the public about ongoing archaeological conservation. Citizens who attend will learn how conservators and archaeologists use chemistry, physics, technology and more to recover and conserve artifacts with hands-on activities and educational demonstrations.

Locals can see artifacts from Blackbeard’s flagship, Queen Anne’s Revenge, formerly the French slave-trading vessel La Concorde.

Queen Anne’s Revenge Conservation Lab is an initiative of the NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources about promoting access to this exciting shipwreck through archaeology, education, and heritage tourism.

For more information, click this link: https://www.qaronline.org/visit/qar-lab-open-house