GREENVILLE, N.C. – The final free show in the Concert on the Common series is scheduled for this Thursday night from 6-8:30 at the Greenville Toyota Amphitheater on the Town Common. Legacy Motown Revue is the featured band.

The Legacy Motown Revue features songs from the famous Motown record label. They will perform some of the memorable hits from groups like The Temptations, Four Tops, Jackson 5, Smokey Robinson and the Miracles, The O’Jays, The Spinners, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, Little Anthony and the Imperials and more.

Beer will be served by the Greenville Junior League. Food trucks will be available along First Street. Parking is available on the streets around the Town Common, the parking deck at 4th and Cotanche streets and the East Carolina University lots behind the Wilis Building and beyond.

Beer tent and food trucks open at 5:30 p.m. There is no charge for the concert. No coolers are allowed but dogs are welcome.

The Concert on the Common spring and summer series is presented by the radio stations of Inner Banks Media. Inner Banks Media owns and operates 107.9 WNCT, 103.7 WTIB, 94.3 The Game, Oldies 102.7 and 94.1 (coastal counties) and 96.3 WRHT (Morehead City).