GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A fun way to donate to charity this Christmas is coming to Greenville on Sunday for a unique event.

The Pitt County Social Services Toy Drive Drag Brunch will be held at Starlight Café on West Fifth Street. Money will be raised for children’s toys this Christmas.

This is not the first toy drive hosted by Miss Greenville Americas. It all started in the late 1980s by Paddock Club members Bill Brock and Glenn Haddock. It has since become a tradition within the local gay community and has been going strong for almost 40 years.

There are currently nine forever Miss Greenville Americas coming to perform on Sunday along with Miss Gay NC America herself, Kiara Mel.

One of the Miss Greenville Americas, Michelle Michaels, spoke about the event and the community’s charity. Michaels has been involved with the organization since 2002 and has been doing drag brunches for almost 15 years.

“I have been blessed with being able to provide this event,” Michaels said. “When taking the toys to the social services, it feels in a way of being able to play Santa.

“At times we have been very blessed to be in the right place at the right time as social services would tell us that our donations were all they had gotten that year. Some years it takes several trucks and cars to deliver all the wonderful donations.”

When it came to choosing a venue, Michaels said a visit to a local business set the wheels in motion.

“My husband and I were eating at Starlight almost four years ago now and the owner approached me asking if I was Michelle Michaels. I humbly said yes and it went from there,” Michaels said. “I absolutely love the feeling of Starlight, the elegance, the great food and what makes this an easy choice is the phenomenal staff and ownership who makes each of our guests feel so welcome and like family.”

During the time Michaels has been collaborating with the Greenville Charity Brunch, they have collectively raised over $25,000 to date. The Greenville Charity Brunch sponsors many charities.

“We currently feature Joy’s Soup Kitchen, Ronald McDonald House, Rileys Army, Crape Myrtle Festival, Cancer Services of Eastern Carolina, just to name a few,” Michaels said.

The event is sold out and Miss Greenville Americas and Starlight Café are happily expecting to host 100 people on Sunday.

“We truly are appreciative that so many of the Greenville community steps up to give unto others,” Michaels said. “We showcase our brunch the first Sunday of every month with a different cast and different menu.”