Lightning strike causes house fire in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) - In the U.S., more than 28,000 children and teenagers are living with a brain tumor diagnosis. This form of child cancer requires different research and treatment than that of an adult brain tumor, making it difficult to treat.

MGB, or Mellow Gives Back, is a way that Greenville pizzeria Mellow Mushroom helps fundraise for charities, and its most recent is Rally for Ally, a pediatric brain cancer fundraiser.