The Greenville Fire-Rescue Department said its crews put out a house fire caused by a lightning strike on Tuesday night on Daventry Drive.
Fire officials say the fire started after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, and was quickly extinguished.
Everyone inside the home escaped safely and no one was hurt, firefighters said.
Fire investigators determined a lightning strike caused the fire.
Firefighters put tarps over the occupants’ belongings to minimize water damage, and put a tarp over the hole in the home’s roof.
The home is still livable after the fire and no occupants were displaced.
Lightning strike causes house fire in Greenville
The Greenville Fire-Rescue Department said its crews put out a house fire caused by a lightning strike on Tuesday night on Daventry Drive.