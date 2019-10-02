Live Now
List of road closures on Thursday in Greenville for Cycle NC bike ride

Greenville

Cycle NC

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – The City of Greenville has released a map of the routes that 1,500 cyclists riding in a statewide event will take through Pitt County on Thursday and Friday.

Greenville officials said, as the Cycle NC Mountains of the Coast bike ride comes through town this Thursday, some lane or parking closures will happen at these times and locations on Thursday:

7:00 a.m. – Parking will be closed along 1st Street and Evans Street, between 1st Street and 2nd Street.
11:30 a.m. – Cycle NC riders may begin entering Greenville
1:00 p.m. – Town Common Park will be activated as a stop for Cycle NC riders
4:00 p.m. – A hard barricade will begin on 1st Street – Vehicles will not have access from Cotanche Street to Washington Street, and Evans Street from 1st Street to 2nd Street.
4:00 p.m. – All Cycle NC riders should have arrived at Town Common Park

Below is a map of the planned routes that Cycle NC riders will take in Pitt County on Thursday and Friday.

