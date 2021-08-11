Little League Softball World Series already bringing boost to local economy

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Little League World Series kicked off Wednesday. While the girls got busy playing the games, some local businesses also got a little busier.

“Any economic event that can bring in foot traffic to the area is definitely needed and welcomed,” said Andrew Kirchner, owner of the Blackened Kraken.

Kirchner has seen some of that influx in his restaurant.

“In the last few days we have noticed that it is starting to pick up,” Kirchner said.

The tournament was expected to bring in over $850,000 in revenue for the city.

“Greenville is really unique for these folks to visit,” said Meredith Dzeko, executive director of Uptown Greenville. “They traditionally have been on the West Coast out in Washington state, so now we’re welcoming them to the East with a very large welcome.”

Dzeko said the Little Leaguers and their families will have a lot to do while in town.

“The games are throughout the day so there are options for them at any time of the day,” she said. “There’s different places for them to shop, grab some Greenville gear.”

There’s even more people who need hotels this week. Erick Williams with the Fairfield Inn and Suites is a host site for the teams.

“This week and next week, we have pretty much full house every day,” said Williams. “It’s a definite plus for the area, us as a company and a hotel.”

The owner of Sup Dogs, Bret Oliverio, said events like this bring even more life into Greenville.

“Any time there is an event in town, especially one through ESPN, it brings a little different atmosphere, brings some more action, a better energy to Downtown Greenville, so I’m excited,” Oliverio said.

While business owners are excited about the increased revenue, they’re also excited to celebrate the players.

“It’s a great accomplishment to get to this level for these girls,” said Kirchner. “We’re just there for their family and friends to celebrate this accomplishment.”