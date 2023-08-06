GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The big day is finally here. The Little League Softball World Series is set to begin play at Stallings Stadium at Elm Street Park.
There are 12 teams, seven from around the United States along with the Pitt County Girls team (Southeast Regional champs). There are also four international teams in the field. Play begins Sunday with four games.
Sunday’s schedule (Click to follow games)
Salisbury, North Carolina (North Carolina) vs. Austintown, Ohio (Central), 10 a.m.
St. Albert, Alberta (Canada) vs. Bacolod City, Philippines (Latin America), 1 p.m.
Milford, Connecticut (New England) vs. Milano, Italy (Europe-Africa), 4 p.m.
Pitt County (Southeast) vs. Hewitt, Texas (Southwest), 7 p.m.
