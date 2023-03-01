GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Little League Softball World Series announced some exciting news about this year’s tournament, which will be held again in Greenville at Fleming Stadium at Elm Street Park.

The annual Little League Softball World Series games will be held in Greenville for the fourth consecutive year. This year, the title game will air on ABC on Aug. 13 at 3 p.m.

The tournament will begin Aug. 6 with regional champs from around the country as well as Canada, Europe-Africa and Latin America. Games can be seen on ESPN+ through Aug. 10, when coverage switches to ESPN2. The Orange Bracket and Purple Bracket championships leading up to the World Series title game will be on ESPN and ESPN2. The third-place game will also be on ESPN2.

More information can be found on the Little League Softball World Series website.