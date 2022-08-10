GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The second day of the Little League Softball World Series will see the remaining teams play for the first time while the winners from Tuesday’s first day will be in action again.

There are four more games scheduled for Wednesday. Pitt County, which dropped a 9-2 decision on Tuesday to West champion La Verne, Calif., will play in a losers’ bracket game Thursday at 4 p.m.

Bracket | Website | Teams | Game schedule

You can watch the games in person or on ESPN+. Admission is free to attend in person.

The tournament, which pits the best ages 9-12 year-old all-star softball teams in the United States and around the world, runs through Monday. Game results can be found on the Little League Softball World Series website and by clicking the links below.

Tuesday’s games

Purple Bracket

Mid-Atlantic (Delmar, Md.) 3, Central (Columbia, Mo.) 1

Asia-Pacific (Bacolod City, Philippines) 1, Canada (Alberta) 0

Orange Bracket

Southwest (Hewitt, Texas) 13, Northwest (Issaquah, Wash.) 4

West (La Verne, Calif.) 9, North Carolina (Pitt County) 2

Wednesday’s games

Purple Bracket

New England (Milford, Conn.) vs. Mid-Atlantic, 1 p.m.

Europe-Africa (Bologna, Italy) vs. Asia-Pacific, 4 p.m.

Orange Bracket

Latin America (Guayama, Puerto Rico) vs. Southwest, 10 a.m.

Southeast (Chesterfield, Virginia) vs. West, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s games

Central vs. Europe-Africa/Asia-Pacific loser, 10 a.m.

Northwest Region vs. Southeast/West loser, 1 p.m.

Pitt County vs. Southwest/Latin America loser, 4 p.m.

Canada vs. New England/Mid-Atlantic loser, 7 p.m.