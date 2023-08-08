GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Little League Softball World Series saw the season end for four of the teams in the tournament. Pitt County wasn’t one of them.

The Southeast Regional champs scored all of its runs in the first three innings then held on thanks in large part to a solid pitching outing from Monica Jones. That resulted in a 4-2 win over Bacolod City, Philippines, the Asia-Pacific Region champs, in Tuesday’s last game played at Stalling Stadium at Elm Street Park.

The win will be short-lived as Pitt County must face the Central Regional champs, Austintown, Ohio, on Wednesday at 1 p.m. The winner keeps their season going while the loser will see their season come to an end.

Tuesday’s games (Losing teams eliminated)

Central Region 4, West Region 0

New England Region12, Canada Region 9

Europe-Africa Region 9, Northwest Region 5, 8 innings

Southeast Region (Pitt County) 4, Asia-Pacific Region 2

Wednesday’s games (losing teams eliminated)

Europe-Africa Region vs. New England Region, 10 a.m., ESPN+

Southeast (Pitt County) Region vs. Central Region, 1 p.m., ESPN+

Athletes Unlimed exhibition: Team Romero vs. Team Davidson, 4:30 and immediately following the first game, ESPN2

Pitt County 4, Asia-Pacific 2

Monica Jones held Asia-Pacific to four hits in the win. She also struck out 10, including the last three batters in the bottom of the sixth inning. Both runs she gave up were earned.

Pitt County scored in the first when, with one out, Braelyn Johnson singled and scored an out later on a single by Candace Lynn. In the second, Brooklyn Medhus reached on an error and scored one out later when Jones grounded into a fielder’s choice. Kenzie Carson then doubled in Jones to give Pitt County a 3-0 lead.

In the third, Lily Whitehurst singled to left and scored one out later on a single by Johnson.

A two-run triple by Alexsyres Mariano gave Asia-Pacific its only runs off Jones.