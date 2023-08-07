GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Despite the late-day rain that moved in on Monday, the Little League Softball World Series got all four games in at Elm Street Park.

Tuesday’s play means some teams are on the brink of elimination, including Pitt County. The local all-star team will look to keep the season going against the Asia-Pacific Region team, Bacolod City, Philippines. The two teams will play Tuesday at 7 p.m. on ESPN2. It will be the first game of the tournament not played on ESPN+.

It is the first meeting between the two teams, who were both in the Little League Softball World Series last year in Greenville. The Phillippines team lost in the third-place game of the series last year.

Pitt County was off on Monday after dropping a 6-1 decision to Hewitt, Texas, the defending World Series champs. The Philippines lost to Rowan County, the North Carolina champion, 10-0, in Monday’s third game.

Monday’s scores (All games on ESPN+)

Latin America Region 4, vs. Northwest Region 2

North Carolina Region 10, Asia-Pacific Region 0

Southwest Region 1, West Region 0

Mid-Atlantic Region 6, New England Region 5

Tuesday’s games

Central Region vs. West Region, 10 a.m. (ESPN+)

Canada Region vs. New England Region, 1 p.m. (ESPN+)

Europe-Africa Region vs. Northwest Region, 4 p.m. (ESPN+)

Southeast Region (Pitt County) vs. Asia-Pacific Region, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

