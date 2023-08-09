GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — We’ve seen some pretty good pitching from the Pitt County Little League Softball World Series team. On Wednesday, it was the team’s offense that took center stage.

Pitt County exploded for 14 hits after falling behind early, scoring seven runs in the first inning and eight in the deciding third in a 16-1 victory over the Southeast Regional champion, Austintown, Ohio, at Stalling Stadium at Elm Street Park.

The win allows Pitt County a day off before playing again on Friday. The team will face either the Southeast Regional champion, Hewitt, Texas, — the defending World Series champion — or Rowan County, the North Carolina Regional champion. Those two teams play in a winners’ bracket contest on Thursday.

The winner of Friday’s games advance to the Little League Softball World Series bracket finals, one game from the World Series title contest.

Wednesday’s games (losing teams eliminated)

New England Region 9, Europe-Africa Region 5

Southeast (Pitt County) Region 16, Central Region 1

Athletes Unlimed exhibition: Team Romero vs. Team Davidson, 4:30 and immediately following the first game, ESPN2 (played at ECU’s softball field)

Thursday’s games (Both games on ESPN)

Southwest Region vs. North Carolina Region, 1 p.m.

Mid-Atlantic Region vs. Lati America Region, 5 p.m.

LLSWS home page | Spectator Information (Parking, etc.)

Follow the play on the GameChanger app | Bracket

Pitt County 16, Central Regional champion 1

Pitt County actually went into the bottom of the first inning of Wednesday’s game trailing 1-0. With two outs, Annabel Mikesell walked and scored when Bella Baumgart doubled to center.

After that, it was all Pitt County, which scored seven runs in the first on four hits for a 7-1 lead. Rayne Knittle had a single that drove in two runs in the first. Pitt County got a run in the second when Lily Whitehurst singled and scored on a groundout by Aurora Edwards.

In the decisive third, Pitt County had seven hits to score the eight runs and put the game away. Braelyn Johnson singled in two runs to highlight the inning. Four players finished with two RBIs each (Knittle, Whitehurst, Monica Jones, Kenzie Carson).

Brooklyn Medhus pitched the first two outs of the first inning, giving up the Central Region’s only run and hit. Jones pitched the final 2.1 innings, striking out three without a walk or hit given up.