WINTERVILLE, N.C. – The Rivers East Workforce Development Board is excited to announce its Made in Pitt County Project in collaboration with the Pitt County NCWorks Career Center, NENC Career Pathways, Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce, Pitt County Schools, Pitt Community College, Pitt County Economic Development and Greenville-ENC Alliance.

This project is a marketing package developed to highlight the “Live, Work & Play” opportunities with a focus on manufacturing. Made in Pitt County showcases companies who make products in the county, the careers in high demand by those companies and the associated training and education required for those careers. Working with the partners previously mentioned, Pitt County has the opportunity to attract visitors, residents and industries though a common campaign. The marketing package includes a logo for branding, career cluster flyers, brochures, retractable banners, a series of videos, and a website with links to social media for sharing the information.

A ribbon cutting will be held on October 6 at 11:30 am at the Forklift Rodeo on campus at Pitt Community College, behind the Walter and Marie Williams Building.

This project was previously launched in Beaufort County (madeinbeaufort.com) and is also being replicated in Bertie, Hertford, Hyde & Martin County as part of the Rivers East Academy Initiative, funded through Golden Leaf Foundation.

For more information, please email Jennie Bowen, Workforce Development Board Director, at jbowen@mideastcom.org or call 252.974.1815. The Rivers East Workforce Development Board office is located at 1502 N. Market Street in Washington.