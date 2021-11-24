Local air traveler shares their holiday experience

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – As the holiday approaches it’s a hustling and bustling time for some who are home preparing the perfect Thanksgiving meal while others are traveling on the roads or in the air.

The TSA expects to screen around 20 million passengers in US airports during this busy Thanksgiving travel week. The day before Thanksgiving is usually the busiest day at the airport if you’re flying out and Sunday when you’re coming back into town.

Due to the pandemic, not as many people traveled last year during Thanksgiving, but hopper is very excited to see customers back in the airports this year. Their airplanes are at capacity both for arrivals and departures and have been since spring of this year.



One traveler who had just landed in Greenville from Indianapolis shared their holiday experience.



“My daughter and her family live here in Greenville so we are celebrating Thanksgiving at her house. We got up at 2 this morning to make our originating flight. We barely made our connection because it is just that time of year,” Ken Rogers / Holiday Traveler.

Hopper says you shouldn’t have to wait long here at Pitt-Greenville Airport for security. But when you’re heading back to Greenville from another city, you should give yourself an extra half hour.

