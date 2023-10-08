GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and here in Greenville, the Jaycee Park Center for Arts and Crafts is showing its support with a fundraiser on Saturday brought together by local artists.

The Carter Williams Art Show fundraiser works as a chance to educate the community and donate to the cause of breast cancer research. Participating artists were able to showcase some of their pieces and even donate 50% of the sales to the cause with some opting for all of their proceeds to be donated.

“So we have over 500 pieces of artwork that you can purchase, and the proceeds go to benefit the National Breast Cancer Foundation as well as participating artists,” said Sara Caropreso, recreation supervisor for JC Park Center for Arts and Crafts. “So our primary goal with this event is to fundraise money to fight to end of breast cancer and to support local artists in our community.”

The Jaycee Park Center for Arts and Crafts hosts another art show sale featuring pieces from local artists in November.