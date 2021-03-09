Local artists needed for parking deck mural project in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Pitt County Arts Council is calling on visual and graphic artists from Eastern North Carolina to create an original mural design in the Uptown area.

The arts council is working with the Civic Arts Committee and the Greenville mural project to transform the concrete panels on the parking deck located on 4th Street. The groups are requesting proposals from artists who live in the east that are 18 years of age or older.

The selected artist or group will be paid a design fee of $500 and an implementation stipend of $2,000. Priming and painting supplies will be provided.

Organizers say this is a great opportunity to expand public art in Greenville that people can safely view during the pandemic.

“It’s great that people can see art without having to go anywhere that they can still socially distance but also really livens up the streetscapes of Uptown,” says Sarah Lazure, the Marketing Coordinator Emerge Gallery & Art Center.

The art community in ENC has taken a big hit from COVID-19. This new project is a way to locally support artists and give them a platform as we continue to navigate the pandemic.

The deadline to submit proposals is April 17 at 11:59 p.m. You can find more information and submit your application here.